Person dead after late-night e-scooter incident

A person died last night while riding an e-scooter on Ian McKinnon Drive in Eden Terrace. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An person has died while riding an electric scooter in central Auckland’s Eden Terrace overnight.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Ian McKinnon Drive at 11.23pm.

Police set up a cordon at the intersection of Ian McKinnon Drive and Devon Street while the Serious Crash Unit and police photographers conducted a scene examination.

Officers inspect the scooter a person was riding when they died in Eden Terrace last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Herald photographer at the scene said it wasn’t clear if the person had been travelling on the footpath or the road.

The scooter appeared to be privately owned, he said.

The Herald has requested comment from police.

E-scooters are currently exempt from being classed as motor vehicles and are allowed to travel on roads, cycleways and footpaths.

Crashes are most likely to hurt the scooter’s rider rather than pedestrians. The number of serious crashes has also been overstated thanks to an ACC blunder.

The organisation admitted last year it had overstated e-scooter claims by $5 million as it had included all motorised scooters - including mopeds and mobility scooters - in the stats.

