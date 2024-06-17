Person cut from car after high-speed crash into tree in Papatoetoe

Two occupants were heavily trapped after the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and hit a tree on Lambie Drive in Papatoetoe. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A car travelling at high speed along Lambie Drive in Papatoetoe smashed into a tree overnight, leaving two people badly trapped in the mangled vehicle.

The crash happened around 11.40pm last night, with fire, police and St John all responding.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called at 11.42 to Papatoetoe, a spokesperson said.

“We dispatched two fire appliances, two rescue tenders, and a support vehicle to the scene where two people were trapped following a single-vehicle collision.

“Both were trapped, and crews were using rescue gear to extricate them.”

A Herald photographer at the scene reported that multiple rescue crews were using cutting equipment.

One occupant of the car was cut free after some time and rushed to hospital.

The first person was extricated from the car by firefighters and taken to hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokesperson at the scene said those involved were adults.

“At this stage, Lambie Drive will be blocked for several hours while we investigate. Our serious crash unit, photography, CIB (Criminal Investigation Branch) are all here.

“At this stage, we cannot make further comment. We will release a full statement later this morning.”

Ambulances, fire appliances, and police cars lined Lambie Drive following the collision. Traffic management had closed Lambie Drive in both directions from Puhinui Road.

More to come.