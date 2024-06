Rahui on Mt Ruapehu after climbing death. Down-to-the-wire French elections. Dead satellites threaten ozone layer. Video / NZ Herald

A person has received critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Auckland’s CBD.

Emergency services are responding to the crash on Upper Queen St, near Ian McKinnon Dr, which was reported about 7pm.

“One person has received critical injuries and is being transported to hospital,” police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.