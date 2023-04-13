Person critically injured at West Auckland home, investigation under way

The two councils still taking legal action despite the Three Waters rebrand, MMR vaccination rates slump in our youngest and the Cambridge 63-year-old who rammed the ram raiders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A police investigation is under way after a person received critical injuries at a West Auckland property overnight.

Officers responded to reports of the incident on Elm St around 1.30am, a police spokesperson said.

The person was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and was currently recovering in a moderate and stable condition.

“Police have been making inquiries at the address overnight to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and a scene examination has now been completed.

“No further information is available at this stage.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident in Avondale at 1.30am today and responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”