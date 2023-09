Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash.

A person has been left fighting for their life after a crash in Kaipara Flats this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Woodcocks Rd at 2.15pm.

One person has reportedly sustained critical injuries.

The crash has forced the road to close, and diversions are now in place. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.