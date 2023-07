Police rushed to the scene just after 7am. Photo / File

A pedestrian is critically injured after being hit by a car in the capital.

Police rushed to the scene on Eastern Hutt Rd just after 7am this morning, and a spokesperson told the Herald the initial indication from the scene was the person was critically injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the northern end of Eastern Hutt Rd and take alternative routes.

- More to come