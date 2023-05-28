Person critically hurt after serious crash near Taupō

Police report a person has critical injuries after a crash on State Highway 5, at Iwitahi. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to a serious crash east of Taupō which led to a car catching fire and has left at least one person critically injured.

The crash is on State Highway 5, at Iwitahi.

Two vehicles were involved when the crash happened, about 6pm, between Motukino Rd and High Level Rd.

Police said in a statement at least one person had been critically injured.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they attended the scene, where a car was on fire.

As the Serious Crash Unit investigates, SH5 has been closed between Caroline Drive and Taharua Rd.

Waka Kotahi warned the process could take several hours and urged motorists to use alternative routes and allow five additional hours for their trip.

UPDATE 6:55PM

SH5 remains CLOSED between Caroline Dr and Taharua Rd. SCU are attending and may take several hours to complete their investigations. Alternative routes are available, please allow up to 5 hours additional time to your journey, or if possible please delay your trip https://t.co/Jlbs6PDZ1Y — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 28, 2023



