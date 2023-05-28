Advertisement

Person critically hurt after serious crash near Taupō

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Police report a person has critical injuries after a crash on State Highway 5, at Iwitahi. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to a serious crash east of Taupō which led to a car catching fire and has left at least one person critically injured.

The crash is on State Highway 5, at Iwitahi.

Two vehicles were involved when the crash happened, about 6pm, between Motukino Rd and High Level Rd.

Police said in a statement at least one person had been critically injured.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they attended the scene, where a car was on fire.

As the Serious Crash Unit investigates, SH5 has been closed between Caroline Drive and Taharua Rd.

Waka Kotahi warned the process could take several hours and urged motorists to use alternative routes and allow five additional hours for their trip.


