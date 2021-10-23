New ZealandUpdated
Person critically hurt after crash at Ruapuna Raceway
Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to a crash at Ruapuna Raceway. Photo / Google Maps
A person has been critically hurt in a crash at Canterbury's Ruapuna Raceway.
Police say that emergency services are responding to a crash at the track this morning.
A drag racing meeting at the track today was called off after the crash.
The Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Association posted to Facebook about the incident but would not comment further.
ATTENTION.
After a serious incident at the track this morning todays race meeting has been cancelled.
There will be no more information at this time.
Thank youPosted by Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Club on Saturday, October 23, 2021