Person critically hurt after crash at Ruapuna Raceway

Emergency services are responding to a crash at Ruapuna Raceway. Photo / Google Maps

A person has been critically hurt in a crash at Canterbury's Ruapuna Raceway.

Police say that emergency services are responding to a crash at the track this morning.

A drag racing meeting at the track today was called off after the crash.

The Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Association posted to Facebook about the incident but would not comment further.