A person has been critical injured during a hit and run incident in the Auckland suburb of Ōtara tonight, just hours before Christmas.

The victim was struck by a vehicle on Hills Rd, Ōtara about 6.50pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Grundy Place and Carey Place and the victim transported to hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle involved left the scene and inquiries are underway to locate the driver.

Hills Rd is closed while police conduct a scene examination. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded.

”One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.”







