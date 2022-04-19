Voyager 2021 media awards
Person critical after electric shock during workplace incident in West Auckland

The incident occurred at 8.45am on Tuesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

One person has been critically injured after they suffered an electric shock during a workplace incident in Auckland's Massey.

Police attended the incident at Alidade Place about 8.45am on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition and a second person was treated at the scene.

St John said three vehicles attended the incident and transported one person to Auckland Hospital.

A photographer at the scene said Alidade Place was cordoned off by police tape while they conducted an investigation.

The matter will be referred to WorkSafe.

