A man has been arrested following a violent altercation near Oamaru which left one person seriously injured.

A police spokesperson said a man was arrested following on State Highway 1, Alma-Maheno Rd, at Alma.

Police were called to a property between Fortification Rd and Oamaru-Alma Rd about 1.10pm.

One person was located in a serious condition and transported to hospital.

Police swept into action and located another man shortly after, and took them into custody.