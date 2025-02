Exploration of the psychological trauma of White Island burn victims, effectiveness of flu medicine in doubt and calls for vegetable growing to be under the Resource Management Act

A person has been arrested following reports of a large fight at a West Auckland train station this afternoon that left one person hospitalised.

Emergency services responded to reports of “a large group of people fighting” on Pooks Rd in Rānui shortly before 4pm on Friday.

“Upon arrival, one person was found injured and was transported to hospital in a serious condition,” a police spokesperson said.

The Herald understands the fight took place near the Rānui train station.