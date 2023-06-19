Police have arrested a person in Ōmanawa after they fled the scene with victims they allegedly assaulted. Photo / File

A person has been arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple people before fleeing with two of their victims in Ōmanawa, near Tauranga, this afternoon.

A spokesperson said police were called to a “disorder incident” at a home on Ōmanawa Rd at 3.25pm.

It was alleged the offended threatened victims with a gun after assaulting them.

The offender took two of the victims as they fled the scene from the police.

A short time later, police were able to track the vehicle with all three people inside.

The victims were transported to hospital, while the offender was arrested and taken into custody.

The spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing and charges were still being considered.