A person has been arrested after driving on the wrong side of the Waikato Expressway (SH1), causing a three-vehicle crash then pulling an about-turn and fleeing the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were first notified of the vehicle, which was driving north in the southbound lane, about 2.40pm.

“Around 2.45pm, police were notified of a three-vehicle crash near Hampton Downs Rd. The offending vehicle was involved in this crash.”

Police said no injuries were reported.