A person has been flown to hospital with serious injuries following a “workplace incident” in North Auckland.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Jackson Cres, Mahurangi East in Rodney district about 3.30pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was flown to Auckland Hospital with “serious” injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed the “workplace incident” and said WorkSafe NZ had been notified.