People urged to come forward with information on alleged sexual offender in Christchurch

Police are urging anyone who may have information about an alleged sexual offender in Christchurch to come forward.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said a man has been charged following alleged sexual offending involving four victims earlier this month.

The man is facing five charges of sexual violation for the incidents which reportedly took place between late 2018 and late February this year.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to reappear on May 6.

The man has interim name suppression.

There are concerns there may be other victims.

"We are now asking anyone who might have information or concerns, and has not

yet come forward, to please reach out to us.

"We would like to reassure those who come forward that the information they

provide us will be treated with sensitivity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team by calling

the Police 105 number and quoting file number 210221/7752.