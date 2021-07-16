Penrose incident: Man appears in court on multiple charges but cannot be named

A police roadblock at the corner of Great South Rd and South Eastern Highway at Penrose on Thursday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man shot by police and accused of fleeing police, wounding, assault and burglary has appeared in court - but cannot be named due to a suppression order.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court today and was remanded in custody without plea until August 10.

The 36-year-old is facing three counts of aggravated wounding, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless driving and failing to stop.

A major police incident in the Auckland suburb of Penrose shut busy streets on Thursday after a man allegedly stole two cars and pointed a firearm at the head of members of the public.

Police shot and arrested the man before he was taken to hospital for treatment. He has been released from hospital. The man appeared in court with a bandaged hand and his right eye was bruised.

Police and emergency teams earlier descended on Penrose and Ellerslie after authorities were first alerted to the situation at 10.45am.

The South Eastern Highway was also shut off between O'Rourke Rd and Carbine Rd, as well as Great South Rd between Main Highway and Campbell Rd, as police carried out scene examinations.

Speaking about two innocent motorists caught up in the event, a police spokeswoman said: "We will be supporting the members of the public affected by this incident. Police staff will support them."