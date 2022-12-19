Southern end of the expressway. Photo / Mark Coote

The Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway north of Wellington will have a phased opening starting tomorrow evening and before being fully open on Friday.

“This means that different parts of the road will open in sequence to allow for things like barrier tensioning and final line marking to be carried out,” Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery manager Jetesh Bhula said.

“The whole expressway won’t open all at once, and drivers should be prepared for lower speed limits and traffic management over this initial period.”

The new expressway meant “traffic will flow more smoothly up to Ōtaki from Wellington/Kāpiti, and people’s travel times will be more reliable”.

“While the new expressway will help to alleviate the holiday queues and delays we’re used to seeing south of Ōtaki and in the town itself, we expect that there will still be some congestion on SH1 further north towards Levin during the peak holiday traffic.

“We’re asking people to plan ahead and expect some delays, especially leading up to Christmas and over the busy holiday period when traffic volumes are highest.”

There will be temporarily reduced speed limits at the southern and northern ends of the expressway as it is integrated into the existing network. Drivers should take extra care in these areas. Contractors will return in the new year to finish these sections.

Heading towards Ōtaki Gorge Rd off ramp. Photo / Mark Coote

Bhula said while the road is built to the highest standards and is far safer than the road it replaces, it is likely to see extra traffic with people keen to check it out.

“Please enjoy the new road. Our contractors have worked long and hard to open it under some very challenging conditions, including bad weather and Covid-19 staff shortages, and delays in the delivery of materials. But be aware there may be a lot of other drivers wanting to experience it too. Expect heavy traffic, drive safely, and make sure you get to your destination safely.”

Key features of the new expressway: