A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the southern motorway in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the southern motorway in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the southern motorway in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the Curletts Rd on-ramp at about 11.50am.

A St John spokesperson said they transported one patient in a serious condition to Christchurch Hospital.