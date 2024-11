One person is in serious condition on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

A pedestrian has been seriously injured on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Verran Rd, Birkdale, just before 4pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified at 3.45pm.

“One ambulance responded and is currently transporting one patient in a serious condition to North Shore Hospital.”