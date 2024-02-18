Emergency services are responding to the Hobson St on-ramp in Auckland’s CBD tonight after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and left unconscious in a pool of blood.
Police have cordoned off the on-ramp to the Northwestern Motorway as they attend the scene.
A photographer at the scene said Hato Hone St John had transported one person to hospital in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit and a police photographer is also in attendance.
A witness told the Herald there was a person lying on the ground in a pool of blood that had clearly been hit by a vehicle and was unconscious.
“The person was lying in the middle of the on-ramp while paramedics attended the scene, with the passengers of the other vehicles standing near by crying and screaming,” they said.
More to come