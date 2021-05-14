Pedestrian seriously injured after fall on road in Napier

Emergency services were called to the incident in Pandora, Napier, about 1.55pm on Friday. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has serious injuries after hitting their head while on the road in Napier.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Hyderabad Rd and Pandora Rd, Pandora, about 1.55pm on Friday.

Initial reports suggested a pedestrian had been hit by a car, but police later said someone hit their head on the road.

The roads were not blocked, but enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances, according to a police spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person sustained serious injuries.