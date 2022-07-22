A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by vehicle on Waikato Expressway at Horsham Downs.

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on the Waikato Expressway at Horsham Downs shortly after 12.15am.

Police had closed the road while an examination of the area was carried out.

The road is now open, a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash," they said.

The incident comes just a few hours after two other pedestrians were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 2 near Bethlehem.

That crash occurred about 8.30pm and two other people received minor injuries.

Last night, a police spokesperson said the road was expected to stay closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.