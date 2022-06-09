The High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

Two teens charged with manslaughter after the death of an Auckland CBD pedestrian will continue to keep their identity secret for now, despite a judge's decision to end name suppression.

The male and female, both 18, pleaded not guilty last month over the death of Connor Boyd, also 18, who died April 27 at Auckland City Hospital.

A lawyer for the young woman appeared before Justice Pheroze Jagose last week asking for interim name suppression to remain in place. Although the request was denied in a judgment released today, lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, QC, said she will appeal the decision.

The other defendant has not sought continued name suppression but his lawyers have asked the court to keep his name secret as long as the woman's name is suppressed.

Boyd was critically injured while on foot near the intersection of Customs St East and Commerce St at around 2.35am three days before his death. Police said at the time that the vehicle involved left the scene but was found later.

Boyd's family appeared in the High Court at Auckland last month as the case was called for the first time there. The co-defendants are set to go to trial next year.

Boyd's best friend previously told the Herald that they had been enjoying a night out at popular Auckland CBD nightclub Saturdays Britomart. Family and friends described the victim as a generous and caring person who had just qualified as a plumber and was due to start his first job.

His close mate said they entered the club together that morning but he started getting worried when they got separated and Boyd didn't respond to calls or text messages. When he left the club, he said, he found a crime scene outside.

"I just still can't believe it's real," he said. "I still can't process it. I just feel like he's going to be at my door."