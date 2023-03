One person has died this evening after being struck by a car in Te Awamutu. Photo / File

One person has died following a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Te Awamutu, Waikato, on Friday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services were called to Sloane St about 9.15pm.

The person sadly died at the scene.

The Herald understands the crash took place at the Te Awamutu McDonald’s.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene, police said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.