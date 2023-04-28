Emergency services are responding to a pedestrian who was hit by a car right outside Auckland Hospital this afternoon. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A pedestrian is in a serious condition after they were hit by a car right outside Auckland Hospital this afternoon.

A witness told the Herald they could see someone lying on the ground, surrounded by bystanders, with blood all over their shirt.

She told the Herald the force of the impact was enough to cave in the car’s windscreen.

Police got a report a pedestrian had been struck on Grafton’s Park Rd just before 4.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

“At this stage, no further information is available as the situation is still unfolding,” she said.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle after getting a report about 4.20pm and transported the person to hospital.