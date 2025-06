Emergency services have responded after reports of a person being struck by a truck at Peketā near Kaikōura this morning. Image / Google Maps

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services have responded after reports of a person being struck by a truck at Peketā near Kaikōura this morning. Image / Google Maps

A pedestrian has been struck by a truck in Peketā, Kaikōura this morning.

State Highway 1 is closed through Peketā following the crash.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene, between Inland Kaikōura Rd and Rakanui Rd, about 9.20am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The closure affects both north and south-bound traffic.