Tamaki Drive is a popular road for cyclists and pedestrians. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on Tamaki Dr in Auckland’s Mission Bay.

Tamaki Dr was closed to all traffic between Patteson Ave and Marau Cr at about 1.45pm as emergency services responded. It reopened at about 2.31pm.

Police received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at 12.54pm and investigations into the incident remained ongoing.

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, not currently thought to be life-threatening,” a police spokesman told the Herald.

Due to an emergency services incident, part of Tamaki Drive is blocked and bus routes 774, 775, 781, 782, 783 & TamakiLink are detouring. The following bus stops will be missed.

Stop 7329 - Stop A Mission Bay

Stop 7328 - Stop B

Stop 7245 - Stop C

Stop 7244 - Stop D pic.twitter.com/tkjJQ045Ae — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 25, 2023

Buses were forced to detour off Tamaki Dr and Auckland Transport told motorists to avoid the area.

