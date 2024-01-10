More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the Wellington suburb of Tawa this afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a crash on McLellan Street at 2.08pm, a spokesman said.

“It appears a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle,” the spokesman told NZME.

“One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries, at the time of the incident the road was fully closed.”

Main Road Tawa is also currently closed between Fyvie Avenue and Victory Crescent due to an emergency services incident.

“Detours are in place via Victory Cres and Fyvie Ave, expect an increase of traffic through these streets,” the police spokesman said.

In a separate incident, the Main Road is now closed in both directions between both ends of Redwood Ave. This is believed to relate to a gas leak.



