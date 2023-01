Woodend is located smack in the middle of State Highway 1. Photo / Danny De Hek

State Highway 1 has been closed in North Canterbury following a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

Police confirmed they received a report of the incident at 1.40pm on Monday, the highway has been closed as a result.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays,” a police spokesperson said.

State Highway 1 passes through the heart of Woodend, a town consisting of little over 3,000 people.