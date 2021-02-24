Pedestrian hit by car in Christchurch

Emergency services responded to a car vs pedestrian crash in Fendalton on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

A pedestrian has been struck by a car in Fendalton.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Memorial and Clyde Rds at about 8.20am on Thursday.

Christchurch City Councillor Aaron Keown, who is at the scene, said a person is on the ground covered in a sliver blanket and a car is parked where it shouldn't be.

A St John spokesman said a person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Memorial and Clyde Rds at about 8.20am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Traffic has backed up near the intersection in Fendalton.