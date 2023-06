Police and ambulance at the scene of the crash. Photo / Brad Roberts

One person has been taken to hospital after a bus hit a pedestrian near Wellington’s Te Aro Park this morning.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the area about 7.50am with reports of a crash between a bus and a pedestrian.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said they took one person with moderate injuries to hospital.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has been contacted for comment.