Pedestrian found dead after 'vehicle related' incident in Waikato

The 'vehicle related incident' happened on Owairaka Valley Rd about 2.30am today.

The 'vehicle related incident' happened on Owairaka Valley Rd about 2.30am today.

A pedestrian has died in a "vehicle-related" incident southeast of Te Awamutu.

Police were called to Owairaka Valley Rd, near the intersection of Mellsop Rd, about 2.30am today.

It was there they found a man dead at the scene.

A section of Owairaka Valley Road was closed this morning while diversions were in place.

The Serious Crash Unit also attended and are investigating.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said if anyone had seen a person in or around the area at the time to contact them.

Penno said police weren't currently seeking any other people in relation to the incident, however the investigation was in its early stages.