A pedestrian has died after a fatal crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, in Hastings, on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 2, just south of York Rd, about 11.20pm on Saturday.

Police said a pedestrian died at the scene.

A scene examination has been completed and the road has now reopened.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the fatal crash.