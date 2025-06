A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Roxburgh last night. Image / Google Maps

A person has died after being hit by a car on State Highway 8 in Roxburgh, Central Otago last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between Tamblyn Rd and Selkirk Pl, at about 7.20pm.

“The person was a pedestrian and died at the scene,” police said in a statement this morning.

“Police are providing support to their next of kin.”

The police Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination.