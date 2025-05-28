Advertisement
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Christchurch

NZ Herald
The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

  • A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Halswell Rd, Christchurch.
  • The man was critically injured on May 23 and died in hospital the next day.
  • Police are investigating the incident and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car on Halswell Rd on May 23 at 10.45am.

They confirmed this morning that the man died from his injuries in hospital

