Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Christchurch

The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Halswell Rd, Christchurch.

The man was critically injured on May 23 and died in hospital the next day.

Police are investigating the incident and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car on Halswell Rd on May 23 at 10.45am.

They confirmed this morning that the man died from his injuries in hospital the next day.