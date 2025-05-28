Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Christchurch

- A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Halswell Rd, Christchurch.
- The man was critically injured on May 23 and died in hospital the next day.
- Police are investigating the incident and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Christchurch.
A police spokesperson said the pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car on Halswell Rd on May 23 at 10.45am.
They confirmed this morning that the man died from his injuries in hospital