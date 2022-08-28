A person has died after being hit by a bus in Pukekohe.

The crash happened at a busy roundabout connecting King St and Manukau Rd.

Emergency services were alerted around 9.40am and the person died at the scene, police said.

A nearby retailer said an Auckland Transport bus was involved.

The retailer said there were "about 20" police officers as well as St John staff and firefighters responding.

AT has been approached for comment.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and diversions are in place, police said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.