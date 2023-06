A person is critically injured after being struck by a car in Levin, police say. Photo / File

One person is critically injured after being struck by a car in Levin.

Police were advised at 4.25pm of the accident, which happened at the intersection of Queen St East and Bartholomew Rd.

“Initial information from the scene is that the pedestrian was critically injured,” a police spokeswoman said.

Fire Emergency New Zealand Central shift manager Chris Dalton said two fire appliances attended the incident. A rescue helicopter also landed at the scene.