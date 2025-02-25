Advertisement
Pedestrian critically injured in Wellington after being hit by bus on Manners St

Georgina Campbell
By
Emergency services have blocked off Manners St in central Wellington after a pedestrian was hit by a bus. Photo / Georgina Campbell

  • Emergency services responded after a pedestrian was hit by a bus on Manners St at 4.40pm.
  • Witnesses said people rushed to aid the critically injured man until ambulances arrived.
  • Manners St is closed for a Serious Crash Unit investigation, with bus services diverted.

A witness says people rushed to the aid of a pedestrian critically injured after being hit by a bus in central Wellington.

Emergency services were called to Manners St at 4.40pm. Police said there was a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

A witness said the pedestrian stepped out on to the road and they were hit.

Another witness said a member of the public rushed to administer first aid until ambulances arrived. The pedestrian was a man, the witness said.

A third witness said she heard a loud noise and saw the bus driver get out of the bus to check what had happened.

A double-decker bus is parked in the middle of Manners St with its hazard lights on.

About 10 police officers are at the scene which has been cordoned off with emergency tape.

Police officers can be seen examining the front corner of the bus where passengers board. The bottom corner of the windscreen is cracked.

They are now inside the bus continuing their investigation.

A man wearing hi-vis could be seen checking the bus’ tyres.

Two police cars are parked at either end of the cordon with their lights on.

Emergency services have blocked off Manners St in central Wellington after a pedestrian was hit by a bus. Photo / Georgina Campbell
“Part of Manners St will be closed to traffic and pedestrians while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination,” police said.

All bus stops on Manners St are closed and services have been diverted during this evening’s peak commute time.

The Herald has approached Metlink for further comment about the incident.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

