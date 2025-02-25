They are now inside the bus continuing their investigation.
A man wearing hi-vis could be seen checking the bus’ tyres.
Two police cars are parked at either end of the cordon with their lights on.
“Part of Manners St will be closed to traffic and pedestrians while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination,” police said.
All bus stops on Manners St are closed and services have been diverted during this evening’s peak commute time.
The Herald has approached Metlink for further comment about the incident.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.