Another witness said a member of the public rushed to administer first aid until ambulances arrived. The pedestrian was a man, the witness said.

A third witness said she heard a loud noise and saw the bus driver get out of the bus to check what had happened.

A double-decker bus is parked in the middle of Manners St with its hazard lights on.

About 10 police officers are at the scene which has been cordoned off with emergency tape.

Police officers can be seen examining the front corner of the bus where passengers board. The bottom corner of the windscreen is cracked.

They are now inside the bus continuing their investigation.

A man wearing hi-vis could be seen checking the bus’ tyres.

Two police cars are parked at either end of the cordon with their lights on.

Emergency services have blocked off Manners St in central Wellington after a pedestrian was hit by a bus. Photo / Georgina Campbell

“Part of Manners St will be closed to traffic and pedestrians while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination,” police said.

All bus stops on Manners St are closed and services have been diverted during this evening’s peak commute time.

The Herald has approached Metlink for further comment about the incident.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

