Amy Bowkett (left) with Catherine Robertson and the star of Pearl in a Whirl. Photo / Paul Taylor

When you first meet Pearl, you get the sense that this is a cat who isn’t fazed by much at all.

Getting picked up? No issue. Dealing with a rowdy dog? Easy as. Weathering a cyclone? Just a walk in the park.

“Princess Pearl” is the name the Bowketts have affectionately nicknamed their feline family member, alluding to her bravado and clear willingness to stand up for herself.

Now Pearl can add literary star to her list of titles, with a children’s book about her cyclone experience being released nationwide next week.

Written by well-known Hawke’s Bay author Catherine Robertson (in her children’s book writing debut), Pearl in a Whirl follows Pearl’s journey in the week of Cyclone Gabrielle in an inspiring and heartfelt way.

“We lived in Puketapu and we were flooded during the cyclone. We knew we had to get out before the flood happened, but we couldn’t find Pearl,” said Pearl’s mum Amy Bowkett, who is also the executive officer of the Hawke’s Bay Foundation.

Amy and her family left quickly. Once they arrived at their neighbours on the hill, they could see the house was completely flooded.

“At that point you’re so relieved you’re safe that you think ‘I’m sure she’s up a tree somewhere’.”

Pearl wasn’t up a tree but had braved the floods and hunkered down inside the house.

“The next day our neighbour very kindly waded through all the mud and mess and found her perched upon my son’s desk.

“He kept her safe while we were processing that we’d lost our home.”

While Bowkett and her family recovered, Pearl went through her own cyclone journey that included helicopter rides, cattery stays, treats and more.

Bowkett decided to document Pearl’s “absolutely mad week” on social media, with one person suggesting it would make a fantastic children’s story.

Upon seeing the comment, Bowkett said she tagged in her friend Robertson and suggested they look at actually going through with the idea and donating the proceeds to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation.

“She bloody replied yes, and it was amazing.”

Robertson reached out to her editor at Penguin Random House, who passed her on to the children’s book team.

“I said, ‘what do you think of this?’ and they said, ‘we’ve just had a meeting to think about what we would like to do to help with cyclone recovery and this would be a wonderful idea.”

Never having written a children’s book before, Robertson consulted with friends and colleagues to help her with the task.

“The illustrator Fifi Colston is a friend from Wellington. I knew her style and how wonderful it was, and she just happened to be in between projects and said yes.”

The book was turned around in record speed, with the initial idea conceived about the third week of February. Local print company Brebner Print was also used for production.

“Penguin has done absolutely everything to make this book happen and get it done fast.”

And incredibly, it’s not just the book itself that’s raising funds.

Robertson is donating all her royalties to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s cyclone relief fund, and Colston and Wardini Books are also donating a percentage of their royalties to the cause.

There’s hope that Pearl’s unique adventure can help children contextualise the cyclone in a way that is appropriate and easy to understand. The team also hopes to get the book into schools, particularly those here in Hawke’s Bay.

That doesn’t limit it to children though.

“I’ve spoken to people who don’t have any children or grandchildren but would buy it for posterity or as a great gift for someone,” Roberston said.

Bowkett said she was incredibly humbled by the support the community had shown and looks forward to seeing the book hit the shelves.

“To have something good happen and to know that it’s going back to help the very community that Pearl lived in is just so incredible.”

And what does Pearl think of her newfound fame?

Judging by the warm hug she willingly gave this reporter; I think she likes the attention.

Pearl in a Whirl will be available nationwide on June 13.