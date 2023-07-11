Paula Justine Harris identified after body found on Waitārere Beach

Paula Justine Harris had earlier been reported missing from Palmerston North. Photo / NZ Police

Police have confirmed the person found dead on Waitārere Beach was missing woman Paula Justine Harris.

The 49-year-old’s body was found on the beach this week after she was reported missing from Palmerston North, a police spokesperson said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to the Coroner,” they said.

“Police extend our condolences to the family.”

Harris had last been seen at 9.30pm on Thursday June 22.

Her vehicle was found in the suburb of Awapuni and police had been making inquiries in the area.