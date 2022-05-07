Voyager 2021 media awards
Paula Bennett: Pharmac medicine funding needs a life-saving overhaul

3 minutes to read
Paula Bennett with Charlotte Bond on the steps of Parliament in 2019. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

OPINION

I stood on the steps of Parliament three years ago and accepted a petition signed by more than 15,000 people asking Pharmac to fund a life-saving medicine for sufferers of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

