Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Paula Bennett: National’s Christopher Luxon has the attributes of a leader

Paula Bennett
By
4 mins to read
You don't see it often but Christopher Luxon has a laugh while his deputy leader, Nicola Willis, shakes hands, left-handed, with a man eating chicken, during a walkabout in Tawa, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

You don't see it often but Christopher Luxon has a laugh while his deputy leader, Nicola Willis, shakes hands, left-handed, with a man eating chicken, during a walkabout in Tawa, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

New Zealand is still the most amazing country to live in. I was fortunate to go overseas for a couple of weeks to visit family and then add on a holiday. Loved being away

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand