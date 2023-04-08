Nikau Grace sings Hallelujah with the Rotorua Boys' High School Choir. Photo / Rotorua Lakeside Charitable Trust

Happy Easter Sunday. Most of us think of Easter as a much-deserved long weekend. Or if you’re working, it’s time and a half and a day in lieu. Not so many of us see the religious significance of Easter anymore.

The 2018 Census showed that more than two million New Zealanders stated they had no religion, a number rising steadily; in 2006 34.6 per cent did. A study in 2018 said only 9 per cent of us attended church regularly.

I would have ticked the no religion box in 2018, although I believe in a combined force of energy and would consider myself spiritual. I like a short karakia and am often a bit emotional when the combined voices of Māori and/or a good church choir knock out a harmonious belter.

If religion isn’t such an important part of our identity for most of us, then what is? We don’t seem ready to become a republic, I think in the grand scheme of “the Kiwi way” we don’t see much significance in the royal family but don’t feel compelled to do anything about it. And anyway, what would we replace it with?

We have such a short history as a country compared with most that a bit of pomp and ceremony is actually quite comforting at some of our services and significant events. We are, of course, also increasingly multicultural and more understanding, tolerant and, in fact, celebratory of different religions and beliefs.

Māori language and culture have increasingly become an important part of our identity for Māori and non-Māori alike but for many, it is getting wrapped into identity politics and is at risk of dividing us.

So what does pull us together? It feels like we are increasingly divided, and it doesn’t feel good. A hate on Auckland is quite entertaining for the rest of the country and the divide between rural and city is widening. Having written recently about my concerns for our boys and men, I have been surprised at the level of feedback from others who feel that white men in particular are being marginalised.

Many of us are increasingly pleased with New Zealander’s understanding and acceptance of our LGBTQIA people but then the shambles of the Posie Parker rally was embarrassing for everyone involved. It showed us as divided and angry when she should simply have been ignored.

We have an increasing divide in our basic needs around education, health and housing. When 45 per cent of school-age kids aren’t even attending regularly, then how can the “great leveller” of education breach the poverty divide? More people are being told to go private for health care, even for cancer treatments. It is those that can, and those that can’t afford it.

I didn’t think this would be the New Zealand I would grow old in. Yes, there have always been wealthy and poor but a good education and decent healthcare weren’t dependent on your income. Increasingly it is. So as you enjoy your Easter Sunday and take a break, reflect on the New Zealand that you want and then hope that we have leaders who can articulate what it means to be a New Zealander and unite us.

