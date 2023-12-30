Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

It’s New Year’s Eve. We are ready to see out another year and prepare for the next one. Like many, I am quite happy to draw a line under this one.

It’s been a grumpy year. The weather, the cost of living, the crime, the Covid – everything has just seemed a bit harder. As I get older I get more and more comfortable in my own skin, but it seems I have also lost some of my filter so am prone to tell people what I really think.

Patience has deserted me as life has slowed down but with the passing of the years and my middle age heading towards old age, I do find myself more grateful. I am grateful to live in New Zealand.

I find it bewildering to see what is going on in some parts of the world. I don’t want to get desensitised to the death and destruction, so I let myself shed a tear most nights watching the news. We might not be perfect, but we are perfect for me.

I am so grateful to have time to spend with my family and my mum in particular. My heart physically aches sometimes for my daughter and grandkids who live overseas but I am so grateful they are living their best lives.

I am grateful I have enough to pay my bills and even get over to see family. I am grateful for my health and the health of those I love. For those that I love that are having health battles, I am grateful for the army of support around them and marvel at their strength.

I am grateful to those who support us. My local supermarket workers are becoming friends as they work day-in day-out to serve us. Our police and health workers and teachers are simply incredible people who generally put the needs of others before themselves.

I am grateful for our democracy. I know, not perfect, but compared to some others we have an equal say and generally you get what you deserve. I am grateful to those who put themselves forward into public office. It’s not easy and most are there for the right reasons.

I am grateful to my employer for giving me a job and making Bayleys a place I want to go to. I am grateful for our oceans, beaches and scenery that are simply is the best in the world.

Tonight I will reflect on how grateful I am and I may even make a New Year’s resolution to work on being more patient and appreciating that every thought I have doesn’t have to come out of my mouth, or maybe not.

However you celebrate, whether it be loud or quiet. Reflective or frivolous I hope you have a safe one and that 2024 is a positive, happy year.

Paula Bennett is a former Deputy Prime Minister and National Party politician who now works at Bayleys Real Estate as national director — customer engagement. She is still active within the party, raising millions of dollars in donations for National this year.



