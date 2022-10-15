Our farmers are the most emission efficient in the world and should be supported as the backbone of our economy and rural communities, says Paula Bennett.

Our farmers are the most emission efficient in the world and should be supported as the backbone of our economy and rural communities, says Paula Bennett.

OPINION

At a time when New Zealanders are struggling more than I have ever seen, this Government has decided it is a good time to put in policy that will increase food prices. The extra charges they are proposing to put on to farmers to supposedly mitigate methane emissions (animal burps) will mean one thing for sure. Prices of meat and dairy will go up.

They explain with enthusiasm that this will mean that our high-quality produce will be in more demand around the world and we can get premium prices. Great for those who can afford it but there are so many fish hooks it is hard to know where to start.

Our premium price for quality meat and dairy will go up, but other countries that are not as efficient or don't care as much about the environment are likely to increase production and fill the gap. So the planet misses out as worldwide emissions won't decrease, just NZ might look better.

Our farmers are the best in the world. The most emission efficient. They produce the best quality product and work tirelessly to fence off waterways and plant trees. They need to be supported as the backbone of our economy and rural communities. Not have increased costs for no real advantage to decreasing the effects of climate change.

It is similar to when they shut down coal production. Cool idea – coal is not the best energy for the planet. Except we still need it so we import it from other countries. Which is produced less efficiently and has to be transported here. Bad for the planet.

I heard this week via Kerre Woodham's Newstalk show that our very own department of conservation helicopters in coal to heat their remote huts. They can't chop up the dead trees off the ground and burn them because of some internal policy. It makes no logical sense at all.

It's like everything we hear at the moment. It is all spin to make us feel better but the realities are far from the truth. For all the smoke and mirrors there are some that will feel the effects more than others.

It is utter hypocrisy for the Government to purport to care more for those who are struggling, yet have no thought for the fact that their own policies will increase food prices. And all so the Prime Minister can stand on an international stage and say we are the first in the world.

At this time of increased pressure, there is no room for good intentions and grandstanding. It is those who are struggling to fill their pantry each week who will suffer the most. We all want to be doing our bit to leave the planet better than we found it for our kids and grandkids. But for them to thrive they must be fed and for too many this policy will put meat and dairy off the weekly menu if it isn't already.

Paula Bennett is a former Deputy Prime Minister and National Party politician who now works at Bayleys Real Estate as national director-customer engagement.