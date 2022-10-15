Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Paula Bennett: Government's agricultural emissions tax will up dairy, meat prices

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Our farmers are the most emission efficient in the world and should be supported as the backbone of our economy and rural communities, says Paula Bennett.

OPINION

At a time when New Zealanders are struggling more than I have ever seen, this Government has decided it is a good time to put in policy that will increase food prices. The extra

