Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Paula Bennett: Female tradie told to wear bigger shirt to cover breasts

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
123 rf

123 rf

OPINION

This week we had International Women’s Day. I’m not someone who needs a day but I found myself celebrating and reflecting on Wednesday more than I have previously.

I celebrate my daughter and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand