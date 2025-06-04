Paul Armon was sentenced to life imprisonment when he appeared in the High Court at Blenheim for murdering his mother. Photo / Tracy Neal
Paul Armon stood over his mother and watched her take her last breath, having twice hit her on the head with a crowbar and then stabbed her in the heart with a kitchen knife.
Today, the 55-year-old cleaner was sentenced in the High Court at Blenheim to life in prison,with a minimum non-parole period of 15 years, for what the Crown described as the cold-blooded, brutal murder of his 78-year-old mother, Jennifer Phyllis Sheehan, in her home last November.
The Blenheim man admitted killing Sheehan at a High Court appearance in April.
Following Sheehan’s death, her family said they were “shocked and utterly lost for words”.
While no one gave victim impact statements at the sentencing, Armon’s lawyer, Rob Harrison, said his client had apologised to the family for “the inexplicable events” of Friday, November 22, last year.
Harrison said the “murderous assault” was not premeditated but happened after Armon “snapped”.
Sheehan lay dead in her home all weekend before her body was found by the police after Armon turned himself in on Monday morning.
The summary of facts showed that on Friday evening, Armon was at his mother’s house where the pair ate the dinner Armon had brought with him.
