While no one gave victim impact statements at the sentencing, Armon’s lawyer, Rob Harrison, said his client had apologised to the family for “the inexplicable events” of Friday, November 22, last year.

Harrison said the “murderous assault” was not premeditated but happened after Armon “snapped”.

Sheehan lay dead in her home all weekend before her body was found by the police after Armon turned himself in on Monday morning.

Paul Armon during sentencing in the High Court in Blenheim. NZME photo by Tracy Neal

The summary of facts showed that on Friday evening, Armon was at his mother’s house where the pair ate the dinner Armon had brought with him.

An argument began and Armon became angry when his mother mentioned his previous relationships and lifestyle.

He went to the laundry and got a large crowbar he had been using earlier in the day.

As his mother walked away from him, with her back to him, he used the tool to strike her in the head.

Sheehan fell, hitting the kitchen cupboards as she went down on the floor, her head bleeding from the large cut on the back of her head.

As she lay on her back, face up and conscious, Sheehan looked at her son, said “s**t” and put her hands up to her face to defend herself as the crowbar came down on her head a second time.

The blow broke Sheehan’s right hand as she struggled to defend herself.

Aware she was still alive, Armon then grabbed a carving knife from a container on the kitchen bench.

Standing over her, he watched his mother take her last breath, having stabbed her four times in the chest, with sufficient force that the blade went into her heart and left lung.

When she was no longer breathing, Armon dragged his mother into the bathroom, so no one could see her lying on the kitchen floor.

He then went outside and smoked a cigarette on the back doorstep before trying to clean up.

Armon wiped down blood in the kitchen, placed the knife in the kitchen sink and threw the crowbar under a bed, before leaving the house and arriving back at his place just after 9pm.

At 8.15am the following Monday, Armon turned up at the Blenheim Police Station and said, “I think I need to speak to someone. I have murdered someone”.

He told an officer he had killed his mother in her home and that she was “on the floor in the bathroom”.

Jennifer Sheehan, 78, was found dead in her Blenheim home last November. Her son, Paul Armon later admitted murdering her. The family was left shocked and "utterly lost for words”.

When spoken to further, Armon confessed he had hit his mother on the back of the head twice with the crowbar and then stabbed her in the chest.

He said his mother had “started swearing at him, calling him names and running him down”, which triggered him.

He said he “got real angry real quick and just snapped and totally lost the plot”.

