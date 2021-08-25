Patrol car damaged, offenders remain on the run after Hamilton petrol drive-off

A patrol car was rammed by armed offenders, first spotted after a petrol drive-off in Hamilton.
Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said nobody was injured in the incident but those involved remain on the run this afternoon.
McBeth said police were first informed of a petrol drive-off in the suburb of Glenview, in the south of the city, at 8.45am.
Police made inquiries and discovered the vehicle believed to be involved was at a Frankton property.
"Upon police arrival, a person was sighted getting into the vehicle with a weapon.
"The vehicle is then reported to have left the address and driven into a patrol car, causing some minor, frontal damage."
McBeth said police opted not to pursue the vehicle and instead called in the police Eagle helicopter to assist.
By 1pm, no one had been located and inquiries were ongoing.
"This is believed to be an isolated incident and police are confident there is no risk to the public."