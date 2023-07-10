Police investigating the kidnapping of a woman are seeking Carlos Harris, 33, a patched member of the Nomads gang. Photo / Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to help track down a patched gang member in relation to the kidnapping of Kayla Pawa.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Carlos Harris.

He goes by the name of ‘C-Los Duzit, is a patched member of the Nomads and has distinctive tattoos on both his head and cheeks, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said people who spot him should call 111 immediately, and not approach him.

Poland said the victim was taken by a group of offenders from an address in Birkenhead on Wednesday, June 12.

”We believe she was then transported to an address in West Auckland where she has been subjected to numerous assaults, before being taken to Northland,” Poland said.

Police are seeking the public's help to locate 33-year-old Carlos Harris in relation to a kidnapping. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Police across the Waitematā and Northland Districts were conducting inquiries to locate the victim and executed several search warrants in relation to this investigation last week.

Pawa escaped from a vehicle parked in Tikipunga, Whangārei, and sought help from a nearby ambulance on July 6.

”The victim received medical attention for her injuries. While these were not life-threatening, she has been subjected to a horrific ordeal,” Poland said.

Further search warrants were executed at two addresses in Whangārei on Thursday last week and a scene examination continued on Friday where a firearm was located at one of the addresses.

Kayla Pawa was missing for three weeks. Photo / Supplied

Poland acknowledged that the incident was concerning for the public but also said police did not believe the incident was random.

He said inquiries are continuing to hold those responsible for the offending to account for their actions and they are continuing to support Pawa.

Anyone with further information about this matter or the location of Harris is asked to contact Police on 105 or online at using Update My Report, referencing the file number 230628/4378.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.








